Adapting to Change: What Rising Treasury Yields Mean for Real Estate This Spring

As we move further into 2025, we’re seeing the economic landscape shift again—this time with the 10-year Treasury yield beginning to trend upward. This follows a period of volatility driven by stock market fluctuations and global trade uncertainty. Understandably, many buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals are asking: What does this mean for mortgage rates and the housing market?

The 10-year Treasury yield is often viewed as a benchmark for mortgage rate movement. While yields had previously declined amid investor caution, recent developments—such as disruptions in global trade partnerships and a decrease in international demand for U.S. dollars—are reversing that trend. These factors have contributed to upward pressure on bond yields, which typically results in a corresponding increase in mortgage rates.

Though rates remain relatively moderate by historical standards, this recent shift underscores the importance of timing and strategy in today’s market.

Spring: Still the Best Time to List and Buy a Home

Even as mortgage rates edge upward, spring remains the busiest and most active time of year for real estate. Longer days, better weather, and families planning summer moves contribute to an energized housing market. Many buyers are also acting now to secure current rates before any further increases.

For sellers, spring brings more qualified buyers to the table, which can translate into stronger offers and quicker closings. For buyers, the key is to stay informed and move confidently when opportunity knocks.

At Oakwood Escrow, we’re here to help you navigate these evolving conditions with expert service and up-to-date market insight. Whether you’re buying, selling, or refinancing, now is still a strong time to make your move.

