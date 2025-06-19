June 2025 Real Estate Market Update: San Diego & California Trends

As we move into June 2025, both San Diego and the broader California housing markets are experiencing notable shifts. Increased inventory levels are providing more options for buyers, while home prices show signs of stabilization.

San Diego Housing Market Overview

Median Home Price: As of May 2025, the median home price in San Diego reached $1,040,000, marking a 6.1% increase year-over-year.

As of May 2025, the median home price in San Diego reached $1,040,000, marking a 6.1% increase year-over-year. Inventory Surge: Active listings in San Diego County rose by 70% year-over-year in April 2025, totaling 5,004 homes—the highest for any April since 2019.

Active listings in San Diego County rose by 70% year-over-year in April 2025, totaling 5,004 homes—the highest for any April since 2019. Market Dynamics: Despite the increase in listings, the market remains competitive, with homes spending an average of 26 days on the market.

California Statewide Housing Trends

Median Home Price: Statewide, the median home price stood at $855,300 in April 2025, a modest 0.3% increase from the previous year.

Statewide, the median home price stood at $855,300 in April 2025, a modest 0.3% increase from the previous year. Inventory Levels: California saw a 19.0% year-over-year increase in homes for sale in April 2025, with 102,196 active listings.

California saw a 19.0% year-over-year increase in homes for sale in April 2025, with 102,196 active listings. Sales Activity: The number of homes sold in April 2025 was 25,268, up 1.3% from the previous year, indicating sustained buyer interest.

The number of homes sold in April 2025 was 25,268, up 1.3% from the previous year, indicating sustained buyer interest. Affordability Challenges: Despite increased inventory, affordability remains a concern. Monthly payments for a mid-tier home have risen to nearly $5,900, an 82% increase since January 2020.

Changing Buyer Preferences

Rising renovation costs and labor shortages have made fixer-upper homes less attractive. Buyers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are now favoring move-in-ready homes to avoid additional expenses and delays.

June: A Strategic Time to Move

June marks the peak of the moving season, offering favorable weather and aligning with school breaks. However, it’s also a period of heightened demand for moving services, which can lead to increased costs.

Tips for a June Move:

Book Early: Secure moving services well in advance to ensure availability and potentially better rates.

Secure moving services well in advance to ensure availability and potentially better rates. Mid-Month, Mid-Week Moves: Opting to move during the middle of the month and on weekdays can help avoid peak demand and potentially lower costs.

Opting to move during the middle of the month and on weekdays can help avoid peak demand and potentially lower costs. Morning Moves: Starting your move early in the day can help you avoid the afternoon heat and ensure a smoother process.

While moving in June has its advantages, being aware of the increased demand and planning accordingly can lead to a more efficient and cost-effective relocation.

Final Thoughts

The current market conditions present opportunities for both buyers and sellers. Buyers benefit from increased inventory and slightly reduced mortgage rates, while sellers can capitalize on sustained demand by pricing competitively. As always, partnering with a knowledgeable real estate professional can provide valuable insights tailored to your specific circumstances.