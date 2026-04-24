Southern California Real Estate Market Update 2026: Lower Rates, More Inventory & Smart Opportunities for Buyers and Sellers

The Market Is Moving

Southern California real estate is creating new opportunities for both buyers and sellers. Interest rates have improved from last year, inventory has increased, and serious buyers are active in the market.

For Buyers:

Mortgage rates are lower than they were one year ago

More homes are available, giving you better selection

Sellers are more open to negotiation

Homes are taking slightly longer to sell, giving you more time to make smart decisions

For Sellers:

Qualified buyers are still in the market

Home values remain strong across much of Southern California

Well-priced and well-presented homes are still attracting strong attention

Increased buyer activity means now is a smart time to list

Current Mortgage Rates:

30-Year Fixed: 6.30% (down from 6.83% last year)

6.30% (down from 6.83% last year) 15-Year Fixed: 5.65% (down from 6.03% last year)

Real Savings Example:

On a $700,000 purchase with 20% down, today’s 30-year fixed rate can save approximately $223 per month compared with last April. That is more than $2,600 per year.

Southern California Market Snapshot:

San Diego County

Median Price: $899,000

$899,000 Inventory up from last year

Avg Days on Market: 35

Los Angeles County

Median Price: $910,000

$910,000 More active listings than last year

Avg Days on Market: 45

Orange County

Median Price: $1,300,000

$1,300,000 Strongest annual price growth in the region

Avg Days on Market: 56

Riverside County

Median Price: $600,000

$600,000 Most affordable option among major So. Cal counties

Avg Days on Market: 68

Is it the right time to buy?

Rates are lower than last year

Inventory is up, creating more choices

Negotiating conditions have improved for buyers

Sellers can still benefit from strong pricing

You can refinance later if rates improve further

The right opportunity may not wait

Whether you are buying your next home, selling your current one, or exploring your options, Oakwood Escrow is ready to help guide your transaction from start to finish with speed, accuracy, and care.

Contact Oakwood Escrow today. We are ready when you are.