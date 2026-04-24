Southern California Real Estate Market Update 2026: Lower Rates, More Inventory & Smart Opportunities for Buyers and Sellers

The Market Is Moving
Southern California real estate is creating new opportunities for both buyers and sellers. Interest rates have improved from last year, inventory has increased, and serious buyers are active in the market.
For Buyers:
- Mortgage rates are lower than they were one year ago
- More homes are available, giving you better selection
- Sellers are more open to negotiation
- Homes are taking slightly longer to sell, giving you more time to make smart decisions
For Sellers:
- Qualified buyers are still in the market
- Home values remain strong across much of Southern California
- Well-priced and well-presented homes are still attracting strong attention
- Increased buyer activity means now is a smart time to list
Current Mortgage Rates:
- 30-Year Fixed: 6.30% (down from 6.83% last year)
- 15-Year Fixed: 5.65% (down from 6.03% last year)
Real Savings Example:
On a $700,000 purchase with 20% down, today’s 30-year fixed rate can save approximately $223 per month compared with last April. That is more than $2,600 per year.
Southern California Market Snapshot:
San Diego County
- Median Price: $899,000
- Inventory up from last year
- Avg Days on Market: 35
Los Angeles County
- Median Price: $910,000
- More active listings than last year
- Avg Days on Market: 45
Orange County
- Median Price: $1,300,000
- Strongest annual price growth in the region
- Avg Days on Market: 56
Riverside County
- Median Price: $600,000
- Most affordable option among major So. Cal counties
- Avg Days on Market: 68
Is it the right time to buy?
- Rates are lower than last year
- Inventory is up, creating more choices
- Negotiating conditions have improved for buyers
- Sellers can still benefit from strong pricing
- You can refinance later if rates improve further
- The right opportunity may not wait
Whether you are buying your next home, selling your current one, or exploring your options, Oakwood Escrow is ready to help guide your transaction from start to finish with speed, accuracy, and care.
Contact Oakwood Escrow today. We are ready when you are.