How a $200 Billion MBS Purchase Could Lower Mortgage Rates in 2026

As we begin the new year, one of the biggest stories shaping mortgage markets and housing affordability is the federal government’s recent announcement to purchase $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities (MBS). You may have seen the headlines and wondered: What does this mean for mortgage rates—and for buyers and homeowners like you?

The short answer: when the government steps into the MBS market in a big way, it often puts downward pressure on mortgage rates. That’s not because the Fed or another agency directly sets mortgage rates, but because these purchases influence the markets lenders rely on to price home loans.

How It Works (In Plain English)

Mortgage rates—especially for popular products like the 30-year fixed—are driven largely by investor demand for mortgage-backed securities in the secondary market. When demand for these securities increases, their prices rise and their yields fall. Lower yields generally translate into lower mortgage interest rates.

When a government agency or the Federal Reserve buys large volumes of MBS, it injects new demand into the market. This pushes prices higher, reduces yields, and lowers the cost for lenders to finance mortgages—savings that are often passed along to borrowers in the form of lower rates.

Real-World Reference Points

We’ve seen this dynamic play out before during major economic events:

1. Great Financial Crisis (2008–2010)

In late 2008, as the financial system faltered, the Federal Reserve announced a massive MBS purchase program as part of its first round of quantitative easing (QE1). The goal was to stabilize markets and reduce borrowing costs.

One Federal Reserve study estimated that simply announcing the program lowered mortgage rates by approximately 85 basis points (0.85%) by the end of 2008—before most purchases even occurred. As the program continued, risk premiums embedded in mortgage rates fell further, making mortgages significantly more affordable during the crisis.

2. COVID-19 Pandemic Response (2020–2022)

When markets froze in early 2020, the Fed once again stepped in, purchasing large amounts of Treasuries and agency MBS. At its peak, the Fed held roughly $2.7 trillion in agency MBS.

These actions helped push mortgage rates to historic lows, with average 30-year fixed rates dipping into the 2%–3% range during parts of 2020 and 2021. This fueled a massive refinance boom and strong homebuying demand.

What This Means in 2026

In early January, the government announced plans for a $200 billion mortgage bond purchase aimed explicitly at improving housing affordability. Analysts estimate this could lower mortgage rates by 10 to 25 basis points—a modest but meaningful change for many borrowers.

In fact, some rate trackers reported the average 30-year mortgage dipping below 6% shortly after the announcement, reaching some of the lowest levels seen in years.

It’s important to note that MBS purchases are not a routine tool and are typically reserved for periods of financial stress or market disruption. Mortgage rates are also shaped by factors such as long-term Treasury yields, inflation expectations, and overall economic conditions.

Why Escrow Professionals Care

While escrow companies don’t set mortgage rates, rate movements directly affect buyer behavior, refinance activity, and transaction volume. When rates decline following large MBS purchases:

Borrowing becomes more attractive , often increasing loan applications

Refinance activity rises , impacting closing timelines and lender workflows

Buyer demand increases, potentially shifting active inventory levels

Understanding why mortgage rates move the way they do helps Oakwood Escrow professionals provide informed guidance and support clients confidently through every transaction.