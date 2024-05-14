GET A QUOTE

Significance of Using a DFPI Regulated Company

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

Significance of Using a DFPI Regulated Company

In the realm of real estate, the term “escrow” carries immense weight. Escrow serves as a protective intermediary, ensuring that funds and assets are safely transferred between parties involved in a transaction. However, not all escrow companies are created equal, and this is where the significance of being regulated by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) comes into play.

Being a DFPI regulated escrow company means adhering to the most stringent standards set forth by the state of California to protect consumers and maintain the integrity of financial transactions. These strict regulations encompass various aspects, including background checks and licensing requirements, timely financial reporting, strict escrow law compliance and anti-fraud measures. For consumers, choosing a DFPI regulated escrow company provides a layer of assurance and trust that their funds are handled responsibly and in accordance with the law.

Moreover, DFPI regulation adds credibility to independent escrow companies, signaling to consumers that the company operates within a framework of transparency and accountability. This not only fosters confidence in the escrow process but also contributes to the overall stability of the real estate market. In essence, being regulated by the DFPI isn’t just about compliance—it’s about upholding standards that safeguard both the financial interests and peace of mind of all parties involved in a transaction.

Leave a Reply

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Latest Videos

Stay in Touch

Never miss another update from Oakwood Escrow. Sign up today to receive escrow news and resources.

Rancho Bernardo

11225 W. Bernardo Ct.
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92127

DFPI License: 
#963-2606

Main Phone: 
858-217-5264

Main Fax: 
619-363-9736

Mission Valley

3465 Camino Del Rio S
Suite 200
San Diego, CA. 92108

DFPI License:
#96DBO-35652

Main Phone:
619-677-1475

Main Fax:
858-952-5956

Del Mar

2690 Via De La Valle
Suite D260
Del Mar, CA 92014

DFPI License: 
#96DBO-45861

Main Phone: 
858-324-1700

Main Fax: 
858-412-1971

Valley Center

29165 Cole Grade Rd.
Valley Center, CA 92082

DFPI License: 
#96DBO-102241

Main Phone: 
760-701-3201

Main Fax: 
760-546-5741

Ramona

1236 Main St.
Suite 3
Ramona CA 92065

DFPI License: 
#96DBO-102240

Main Phone: 
760-701-3200

Main Fax: 
760-546-5740

La Mesa

8697 La Mesa Blvd.
Ste. D
La Mesa CA 91942

DFPI License: 
#96DBO-45859

Main Phone: 
619-467-4110

Main Fax: 
858-369-1587

Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Copyright 2019-2024 © Oakwood Escrow. All rights Reserved.
DFPI License: #96DBO35652

OPEN AN ESCROW TRANSACTION

Oakwood Escrow aims to make every transaction as simple, secure, and smooth as humanly possible. The easiest way to open an Escrow transaction with us is by using the form below, or contact us at (619) 430-4584.

Refinance
Purchase