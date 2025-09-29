GET A QUOTE

September 2025 – Signs of Potential Rate Cuts

The market looks like it’s on the edge of change. After over two years of higher interest rates, signs now point toward potential rate cuts ahead. That could flip the market dynamic quickly, here’s how it may affect you:

  • For Buyers: Inventory in San Diego is still below normal. When rates fall, competition is likely to heat up and prices could climb. If you’ve found a home you love, don’t wait, waiting could mean fewer choices and higher costs later.
  • For Sellers: Low inventory already gives you an edge. If rates come down, even more buyers will re-enter the market, turning today’s conditions into a full-blown seller’s market. Listing now puts you ahead of the curve before competition among sellers picks up.
  • For Homeowners: If you’re planning to refinance, now is the time to get organized. Talk with your lender, gather your documents, and be ready to move fast when lower rates arrive.

At Oakwood, we know how quickly markets can shift. With limited homes on the market and the likelihood of lower borrowing costs, conditions are lining up for more activity across the board.

The Oakwood Team is prepared to support you through every step of a fast-moving market:

  • Timely closings: We’re experienced in handling accelerated timelines.
  • Secure transactions: Our wire and verification protocols remain ironclad, especially in high-pressure markets.
  • Transparent communication: Expect clear, proactive updates—especially as rate shifts impact loan timelines and scheduling.
  • Strategic coordination: We partner closely with agents and lenders to streamline contract-to-close processes for sellers poised to capitalize on momentum.

Whether you’re buying, selling, or refinancing, this is the moment to prepare. Being proactive now could mean better options, better pricing, and a smoother closing when the market takes off.

