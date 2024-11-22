San Diego Holiday Events 2024

- San Diego Bay Parade of Lights (December)
A beloved tradition, this annual event features festive, decorated boats sailing along the San Diego Bay. It’s a magical sight for families to enjoy.
View Event
- Holiday Lights at the San Diego Zoo (November–December)
The San Diego Zoo transforms into a winter wonderland with over 100 animated light displays, a must-see for families.
- Balboa Park December Nights (December)
A San Diego holiday tradition, this event features free museum admission, food vendors, entertainment, and stunning holiday light displays throughout Balboa Park.
- Seaport Village Holiday Tree Lighting (November)
Enjoy the annual tree lighting ceremony with live music, festive treats, and a visit from Santa at the beautiful Seaport Village.
- Ice Skating by the Sea at Hotel del Coronado (November–January)
The Hotel del Coronado offers a unique holiday experience with an outdoor ice rink right by the beach, perfect for a festive day by the ocean.
- San Diego County Fair Winter Wonderland (December)
Enjoy a winter-themed festival with carnival rides, holiday shopping, and live performances at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
- Old Town San Diego State Historic Park’s Holiday in the Park (December)
Experience traditional Mexican Christmas celebrations, including festive decorations, live music, and historic reenactments.
- Christmas on the Prado at Balboa Park (December)
This event celebrates the season with cultural performances, holiday decorations, and special activities for children in Balboa Park.
- Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park (December)
Get into the holiday spirit with festive animal encounters, live entertainment, and holiday-themed lights at the Safari Park.
- Jingle Bar (December)
A pop-up Christmas-themed cocktail bar located in Hillcrest, this festive bar is known for its over-the-top decorations and special holiday drinks.
Disclaimer: These are not our events and times and dates are subject to change.