San Diego Holiday Events 2024

  1. San Diego Bay Parade of Lights (December)
    A beloved tradition, this annual event features festive, decorated boats sailing along the San Diego Bay. It’s a magical sight for families to enjoy.
    View Event
  2. Holiday Lights at the San Diego Zoo (November–December)
    The San Diego Zoo transforms into a winter wonderland with over 100 animated light displays, a must-see for families. View Event
  3. Balboa Park December Nights (December)
    A San Diego holiday tradition, this event features free museum admission, food vendors, entertainment, and stunning holiday light displays throughout Balboa Park. View Event
  4. Seaport Village Holiday Tree Lighting (November)
    Enjoy the annual tree lighting ceremony with live music, festive treats, and a visit from Santa at the beautiful Seaport Village. View Event
  5. Ice Skating by the Sea at Hotel del Coronado (November–January)
    The Hotel del Coronado offers a unique holiday experience with an outdoor ice rink right by the beach, perfect for a festive day by the ocean. View Event
  6. San Diego County Fair Winter Wonderland (December)
    Enjoy a winter-themed festival with carnival rides, holiday shopping, and live performances at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. View Event
  7. Old Town San Diego State Historic Park’s Holiday in the Park (December)
    Experience traditional Mexican Christmas celebrations, including festive decorations, live music, and historic reenactments. View Event
  8. Christmas on the Prado at Balboa Park (December)
    This event celebrates the season with cultural performances, holiday decorations, and special activities for children in Balboa Park. View Event
  9. Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park (December)
    Get into the holiday spirit with festive animal encounters, live entertainment, and holiday-themed lights at the Safari Park. View Event
  10. Jingle Bar (December)
    A pop-up Christmas-themed cocktail bar located in Hillcrest, this festive bar is known for its over-the-top decorations and special holiday drinks. View Event

Disclaimer: These are not our events and times and dates are subject to change.

