GET A QUOTE

A Proud California DFPI Regulated Escrow Company

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

A Proud California DFPI Regulated Escrow Company

Dear Valued Clients and Future Homeowners,

As the President of Oakwood Escrow, a proud California DFPI regulated escrow company, I am pleased to reach out to you with a message that underscores the vital role of escrow services in the real estate market. Understanding what escrow is and its significance can greatly enhance your experience in buying or selling property.

Escrow is a neutral third-party service that is crucial in the real estate buying and selling process. It ensures that all conditions of a real estate transaction are met before any money changes hands or the title is transferred. This process protects all parties involved—buyers, sellers, and lenders—by holding funds, important documents, and titles in trust until the transaction is completed successfully.

At Oakwood Escrow, we facilitate this critical phase of your real estate journey by ensuring that your transaction is handled with integrity, transparency, and the utmost care. Our role is to safeguard your interests every step of the way, providing a secure and smooth path to homeownership or the sale of your property.

Why is escrow important in a real estate transaction? It provides peace of mind. Knowing that your investment is protected, and that the transaction will only finalize once all agreed-upon conditions are met, allows you to proceed with confidence. Whether you are buying your first home, investing in property, or selling, the escrow process ensures that both parties fulfill their obligations effectively and fairly.

In California, where the real estate market is both vibrant and complex, having a DFPI regulated escrow company like Oakwood Escrow by your side is invaluable. We are committed to excellence, and our experienced team is here to guide you through every step of the escrow process, ensuring clarity and security.

Our promise to you is simple: to provide a seamless, secure, and positive experience in every transaction. Whether you’re stepping into the exciting world of homeownership or embarking on selling your property, Oakwood Escrow is here to support and protect your interests.

Thank you for entrusting us with your real estate needs.

Warm regards,
Jason Scally
President, Oakwood Escrow

Leave a Reply

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Latest Videos

Stay in Touch

Never miss another update from Oakwood Escrow. Sign up today to receive escrow news and resources.

Rancho Bernardo

11225 W. Bernardo Ct.
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92127

DFPI License: 
#963-2606

Main Phone: 
858-217-5264

Main Fax: 
619-363-9736

Mission Valley

3465 Camino Del Rio S
Suite 200
San Diego, CA. 92108

DFPI License:
#96DBO-35652

Main Phone:
619-677-1475

Main Fax:
858-952-5956

Del Mar

2690 Via De La Valle
Suite D260
Del Mar, CA 92014

DFPI License: 
#96DBO-45861

Main Phone: 
858-324-1700

Main Fax: 
858-412-1971

Valley Center

29165 Cole Grade Rd.
Valley Center, CA 92082

DFPI License: 
#96DBO-102241

Main Phone: 
760-701-3201

Main Fax: 
760-546-5741

Ramona

1236 Main St.
Suite 3
Ramona CA 92065

DFPI License: 
#96DBO-102240

Main Phone: 
760-701-3200

Main Fax: 
760-546-5740

La Mesa

8697 La Mesa Blvd.
Ste. D
La Mesa CA 91942

DFPI License: 
#96DBO-45859

Main Phone: 
619-467-4110

Main Fax: 
858-369-1587

Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Copyright 2019-2024 © Oakwood Escrow. All rights Reserved.
DFPI License: #96DBO35652

OPEN AN ESCROW TRANSACTION

Oakwood Escrow aims to make every transaction as simple, secure, and smooth as humanly possible. The easiest way to open an Escrow transaction with us is by using the form below, or contact us at (619) 430-4584.

Refinance
Purchase