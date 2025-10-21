FinCEN Rule Delayed

There’s been plenty of industry chatter lately surrounding FinCEN’s new Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (RRE), and now, we finally have clarity. The effective date has been postponed from December 1, 2025, to March 1, 2026. While the rule is still coming, this delay offers a few extra months to prepare, train, and adjust operations before implementation.

Below, we’ve outlined the key updates and action items to help your team stay ahead, along with a quick look at the Southern California housing pulse as we move through the final quarter of 2025.

Industry Update: FinCEN Postpones RRE Rule:

Effective date moved: The RRE rule now goes into effect March 1, 2026, giving the industry more lead time.

Existing GTOs remain active: Real Estate Geographic Targeting Orders stay in effect during this transition.

Reporting form finalized: FinCEN has released Form RER-508C, the document that will be required once reporting begins.

Key Implications & Action Items

Use the time wisely: The extra three months are designed to help escrow, title, and lending professionals refine compliance procedures and upgrade systems.

Stay informed: Regulatory interpretations or guidance may continue to evolve, keep an eye on FinCEN and Treasury communications.

Communicate proactively: Update your teams, clients, and partners to ensure everyone understands the delay and new compliance timeline.

Looking Ahead

This postponement offers breathing room, but not a full stop. We recommend reviewing your internal workflows, training staff, and preparing systems now so you’re ready to comply when March 1, 2026, arrives.