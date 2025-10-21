GET A QUOTE

FinCEN Rule Delayed

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

FinCEN Rule Delayed

There’s been plenty of industry chatter lately surrounding FinCEN’s new Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (RRE), and now, we finally have clarity. The effective date has been postponed from December 1, 2025, to March 1, 2026. While the rule is still coming, this delay offers a few extra months to prepare, train, and adjust operations before implementation.

Below, we’ve outlined the key updates and action items to help your team stay ahead, along with a quick look at the Southern California housing pulse as we move through the final quarter of 2025.

Industry Update: FinCEN Postpones RRE Rule:

Effective date moved: The RRE rule now goes into effect March 1, 2026, giving the industry more lead time.
Existing GTOs remain active: Real Estate Geographic Targeting Orders stay in effect during this transition.
Reporting form finalized: FinCEN has released Form RER-508C, the document that will be required once reporting begins.

Key Implications & Action Items

Use the time wisely: The extra three months are designed to help escrow, title, and lending professionals refine compliance procedures and upgrade systems.
Stay informed: Regulatory interpretations or guidance may continue to evolve, keep an eye on FinCEN and Treasury communications.
Communicate proactively: Update your teams, clients, and partners to ensure everyone understands the delay and new compliance timeline.

Looking Ahead

This postponement offers breathing room, but not a full stop. We recommend reviewing your internal workflows, training staff, and preparing systems now so you’re ready to comply when March 1, 2026, arrives.

Leave a Reply

Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

Recent Posts

Follow Us

Latest Videos

Stay in Touch

Never miss another update from Oakwood Escrow. Sign up today to receive escrow news and resources.

Rancho Bernardo

11225 W. Bernardo Ct.
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92127

DFPI License: 
#963-2606

Main Phone: 
858-217-5264

Main Fax: 
619-363-9736

Mission Valley

3465 Camino Del Rio S
Suite 200
San Diego, CA. 92108

DFPI License:
#96DBO-45860

Main Phone:
619-677-1475

Main Fax:
858-952-5956

Del Mar

2690 Via De La Valle
Suite D260
Del Mar, CA 92014

DFPI License: 
#96DBO-45861

Main Phone: 
858-324-1700

Main Fax: 
858-412-1971

Valley Center

29165 Cole Grade Rd.
Valley Center, CA 92082

DFPI License: 
#96DBO-102241

Main Phone: 
760-701-3201

Main Fax: 
760-546-5741

Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Copyright 2019-2025 © Oakwood Escrow. All rights Reserved.
DFPI License: #96DBO35652

OPEN AN ESCROW TRANSACTION

Oakwood Escrow aims to make every transaction as simple, secure, and smooth as humanly possible. The easiest way to open an Escrow transaction with us is by using the form below, or contact us at (619) 430-4584.

Refinance
Purchase