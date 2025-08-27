GET A QUOTE

August 2025 Market Update: Inventory is up but so are the Delists. Sellers Pause Instead of Cutting Prices

As we move through August, we’re seeing a growing trend in the Southern California real estate market:
More sellers are choosing to pull their homes off the market instead of lowering their list price.

This shift is happening across the country but is especially noticeable in Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties.

Delisting Activity on the Rise

  • Nationwide delistings are up nearly 50% compared to last year
  • 35% increase in delistings year-to-date
  • In some areas, 1 in every 8 homes listed for sale is now being delisted rather than sold

Inventory has increased across these key counties—but again sellers mostly aren’t dropping prices, many are simply pulling listings:

  • Orange County: Active listings up ~52% year-over-year; median days on market at ~49 (highest since pre‑pandemic).
  • San Diego County: Inventory +44%; median days ~44 (up from ~37 last year).
  • Los Angeles County: Listings +38%; median days ~51—many of those become delisted rather than discounted.
  • Riverside–San Bernardino Metro: Active listings +38%; about 30 homes delisted for every 100 new listings—third-highest nationwide. Median time on market now ~62 days.

This trend reflects a change in seller behavior—many are opting to wait for more favorable conditions rather than adjust pricing in today’s higher-interest rate environment.

Southern California Highlights

Even with inventory growth, many sellers are choosing to pause their plans rather than adjust their pricing expectations. At the same time, buyers are carefully evaluating affordability and financing options amid steady mortgage rates.

What This Means for the Market

The current environment reflects a slower, more measured pace on both sides of the transaction:

  • Buyers are taking time to assess long-term affordability
  • Sellers are weighing whether now is the right time to sell or wait
  • Homes are staying on market longer, and many are being relisted later or held for future conditions

How We Support You

At Oakwood Escrow and The Escrow Group, our goal is to provide stability and confidence in every transaction-no matter the market cycle. We offer:

  • Consistent, timely closings
  • Experienced teams that adapt to changing dynamics
  • Clear communication from open to close
  • We’re proud to support our partners and clients across Southern California-and we’re here to help you navigate whatever comes next.

